Pennsylvania health system to reopen surgery center in early May

Lewisburg, Pa.-based Evangelical Community Hospital plans to reopen its outpatient facilities and ASC in the coming weeks, The Daily Item reports.

What you should know:

1. The hospital will open its outpatient specialty clinics and some physical therapy clinics May 4. It will open its ASC May 11.

2. When the ASC reopens, the hospital will also reopen two operating rooms on its main campus to accommodate additional elective cases.

3. The hospital's affiliated specialty groups have generally remained open during the COVID-19 pandemic. They will continue operating on a limited basis.

