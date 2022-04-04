Orthopedics is the 3rd most common ASC specialty everywhere but the South

Marcus Robertson -   Print  |

Listen
Text
  • Small
  • Medium
  • Large
Save to MyBeckers

In every region of the U.S., gastroenterology claims the highest percentage of ASC cases of any surgical specialty.

Ophthalmology comes in second everywhere except the Mountain region, where pain management has the second-highest case mix, according to VMG Health's "Multi-Specialty ASC Benchmarking Study" for 2022. Orthopedics comes in third everywhere but in the South, where it is the fourth most common specialty in ASC caseloads. 

Median case mix by region:

 

U.S.

Atlantic

Midwest

Mountain

Northeast

Pacific

South

Gastroenterology

33%

41%

28%

29%

32%

37%

28%

Ophthalmology

23%

30%

20%

14%

23%

21%

20%

Orthopedics

16%

16%

18%

20%

18%

14%

13%

Pain Management

14%

8%

14%

23%

12%

14%

17%

Otolaryngology

7%

6%

10%

10%

16%

5%

7%

Urology

5%

5%

6%

6%

7%

6%

5%

Podiatry

3%

3%

3%

3%

3%

3%

3%

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast