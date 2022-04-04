Orthopedics is the 3rd most common ASC specialty everywhere but the South

In every region of the U.S., gastroenterology claims the highest percentage of ASC cases of any surgical specialty.

Ophthalmology comes in second everywhere except the Mountain region, where pain management has the second-highest case mix, according to VMG Health's "Multi-Specialty ASC Benchmarking Study" for 2022. Orthopedics comes in third everywhere but in the South, where it is the fourth most common specialty in ASC caseloads.

Median case mix by region: