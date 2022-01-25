Oregon ASC expanding value-based services

Portland, Ore.-based Pearl Surgicenter is adding surgeons and value-based service lines thanks in part to growing relationships with preferred provider organization insurance plans and Employee Retirement Income Security Act self-funded corporations.

The ASC said Jan. 25 it is adding bariatric surgery, foregut surgery, colorectal surgery, gastroenterology, interventional pain management and minimally invasive surgeries.

"With new laws requiring hospitals to publish costs and contracted rates, we can transparently prove the opportunity for massive savings in the ambulatory surgery space," said Richard Rosenfield, MD, medical director of the ASC. "We work with progressive plans to steer patients when feasible into a network of providers willing to share outcome and cost data. We provide real and meaningful savings to employers."