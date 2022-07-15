Optum Q2 revenue hits $45.1 billion, up 18% from last year

Optum's second quarter revenue is up 18 percent from the same quarter last year, reaching $45.1 billion. Revenue per consumer jumped nearly 30 percent.

Optum's growth in the second quarter can be attributed to Optum Health's new client acquisition, as well as an expansion into the pharmacy space. Optum Health, Optum's physician-focused business, includes a team of 53,000 physicians and the ASC chain Surgical Care Affiliates, and expects to surpass its goal of serving 500,000 patients by the end of 2022.

Optum's revenue climbed 4.2 percent from the first quarter, when it brought in $43.3 billion in revenue.

Its operating earnings hit $3.3 billion this quarter, up $.4 billion from last year.

Over the second quarter, Optum also expanded in home, digital, clinic-based and outpatient services, which contributed to an overall growth in earnings.

Optum is a subsidiary of UnitedHealth Group.