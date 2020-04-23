Ohio to begin performing elective procedures

After consulting with clinicians, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is leaving it to hospitals and outpatient surgery centers to decide whether to begin performing elective procedures again, Fox 19 reports.

What you should know:

1. Ohio has flattened the curve of COVID-19 cases to date. Because of that, Mr. DeWine said the time is right to gradually reopen the state.

2. Restarting elective procedures is the first step of his plan to reopen Ohio businesses.

3. Ohio plans to reopen on May 1, with the goal of significantly increasing testing by mid-May.

4. Hospitals and surgery centers will begin to connect with patients who had their surgery postponed to reschedule them.

