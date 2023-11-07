Number of ASCs in the US outpaces CMS' estimates

While the Ambulatory Surgery Center Association estimates that there are just over 6,000 ASCs in the U.S., that number is actually much higher.

The ASCA keeps track of the number of ASCs in the U.S. certified by CMS. By CMS standards, California has the most ASCs, with 848.

However, there are 5,173 ASCs in the U.S. not accounted for by ASCA because they are not certified by Medicare.

In reality, the number of ASCs in the U.S. is outpacing 11,000 between single-specialty and multispeciality ASCs nationwide.