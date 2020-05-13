North Carolina hospital reopens 3 surgery centers

Greensboro, N.C.-based Cone Health reopened three surgery centers to accommodate restarted elective procedures in the state, the Triad Business Journal reports.

What you should know:

1. Cone reopened two surgery centers in Greensboro — Moses Cone Surgery Center and Wesley Long Surgery Center — as well as Mebane (N.C.) Surgical Center.

2. The health system also reopened the main operating room at Wesley Long in Greensboro, the main operating room at Alamance Regional Medical Center in Burlington, N.C., and its catheterization and interventional radiology labs at Moses H. Cone Hospital and Alamance Regional Medical Center.

3. The system will perform elective procedures as long as it has sufficient levels of personal protective equipment and COVID-19 testing capabilities.

