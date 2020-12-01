New York suspends elective surgeries in Erie County: 5 details

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced new COVID-19 restrictions Nov. 30, including elective surgery suspension for one county, according to The Buffalo News.

Five details:



1. Mr. Cuomo suspended elective surgeries in Erie County beginning Dec. 4 due to the increased number of COVID-19 cases in the county.



2. He said Erie County had the most critical hospital situation in the state and halted elective surgeries to ensure there will be enough hospital beds for patients with COVID-19.



3. Catholic Health System temporarily suspended elective procedures before the governor's announcement.



4. While Mr. Cuomo singled out Erie County for the elective surgery ban, he said other counties may be added if the number of COVID-19 cases increase.



5. Mr. Cuomo said the state will work with retired physicians and nurses to assist with the spike in COVID-19 cases and to balance patients across hospital systems to make sure no single institution is overwhelmed.



