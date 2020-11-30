$1.6B Harbor-UCLA Medical Center project condensing outpatient services

Torrance, Calif.-based Harbor-UCLA Medical Center broke ground on a $1.6 billion project that'll condense its campus-based outpatient clinics into one location, the Daily Breeze reported Nov. 27.

The medical center is constructing a 198,000-square-foot outpatient building and a 468,000-square-foot inpatient tower through the project.

The health system pursued the upgrade to reduce costs and improve efficiency for patients. The inpatient tower will include 346 beds, a new emergency department for psychiatric patients and a helicopter landing pad.

Project costs were originally projected to be $2 billion, but after targeted reductions in scope, costs dropped to $1.64 billion.

