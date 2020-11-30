Spectrum Health Pennock opens new surgery center

Hastings, Mich.-based Spectrum Health Pennock recently opened a new surgery center, a spokesperson told Becker's ASC Review in an email Nov. 30.

Here are five things to know:

1. The surgery center cost almost $12 million, and $8 million of that came from a philanthropic donation.

2. Services include general surgery, orthopedics and endoscopy.

3. The center is 19,000 square feet.

4. Fifteen surgeons from six specialties work out of the center.

5. The COVID-19 pandemic caused minor construction delays, butthe project was completed on schedule.

