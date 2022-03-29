New York surgery center partners with EmblemHealth to streamline patient experience

New York City-based Gramercy Surgery Center is joining with EmblemHealth for a program that aims to improve the patient experience for EmblemHealth members.

The program is designed to provide patients and clinicians a dedicated email and phone line, and help patients navigate the process.

Gramercy CEO Austin Cheng told Becker's that the program ensures all ancillary service providers are in-network and patients are not hit with surprise bills. He said that over time, the concierge services will include asynchronous digital videos to answer common questions and self-service price transparency tools.

"With Gramercy Surgery Center, we have found a quality partner that is able to accommodate our members’ needs across a dozen surgical specialties in multiple locations throughout New York City," said EmblemHealth CMO Richard Dal Col, MD, in a March 29 news release.