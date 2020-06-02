New Jersey restarts elective procedures

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy allowed elective procedures to resume in the state May 26, JDSupra reports.

What you should know:

1. The state outlined guidance for ASCs and hospitals to resume procedures. Facilities must take steps to protect patients and healthcare workers from getting exposed to COVID-19 by following state and CDC guidelines.

2. Facilities can only resume procedures if they have a downward trajectory of COVID-19 cases, and ASCs must train their staff on the proper use of personal protective equipment and infection prevention practices.

3. Facilities also need to establish a way to prioritize and schedule cases. All cases will be reviewed by a site-based governance group to ensure consistency in rescheduling.

4. Facilities must also ensure they have enough PPE to protect workers and patients.

View other requirements here.

More articles on ASCs:

The 'new normal' for ASCs: 16 admins on how the pandemic will change the field forever

Dr. Thomas Vikoren: Same-day TJR 'made all the more important' by COVID-19

Indiana orthopedic practice with surgery center to open

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.