New Jersey restarts elective procedures
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy allowed elective procedures to resume in the state May 26, JDSupra reports.
What you should know:
1. The state outlined guidance for ASCs and hospitals to resume procedures. Facilities must take steps to protect patients and healthcare workers from getting exposed to COVID-19 by following state and CDC guidelines.
2. Facilities can only resume procedures if they have a downward trajectory of COVID-19 cases, and ASCs must train their staff on the proper use of personal protective equipment and infection prevention practices.
3. Facilities also need to establish a way to prioritize and schedule cases. All cases will be reviewed by a site-based governance group to ensure consistency in rescheduling.
4. Facilities must also ensure they have enough PPE to protect workers and patients.
View other requirements here.
More articles on ASCs:
The 'new normal' for ASCs: 16 admins on how the pandemic will change the field forever
Dr. Thomas Vikoren: Same-day TJR 'made all the more important' by COVID-19
Indiana orthopedic practice with surgery center to open
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.