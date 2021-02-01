New Jersey hospital's orthopedic surgery center fully operational 1 year after opening

Egg Harbor Township, N.J.-based Center for Orthopaedic Surgery is now operational, a year after celebrating its grand opening, The Press of Atlantic City reported Jan. 31.

The orthopedic surgery center faced a number of regulatory restrictions after opening in January 2020, and then became a COVID-19 testing site after the state canceled elective procedures and AtlantiCare closed its surgery centers.

The center performed its first procedure in mid-June 2020, but needed to finalize contracts with payers in the state before it could become fully operational. The center is now in network with most payers in the state and expects to perform a regular surgical schedule.

This is Pomona, N.J.-based AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center's fourth surgery center. The hospital opened the surgery center because of community-demand and expected growth around orthopedics.

