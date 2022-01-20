New Jersey ASC staff must receive COVID-19 vaccination and booster, governor says 

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy issued an executive order Jan. 18 that requires healthcare employees, including ASCs, to receive COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots, according to MSN.

The order removes the choice to opt out via weekly testing. Unvaccinated healthcare workers will have until Jan. 27 to get their first dose and until Feb. 28 for their second. Those eligible for the booster will have until Feb. 28. Vaccine exemptions are only available for medical reasons or "deeply held" religious beliefs, Mr. Murphy said.

In August, Mr. Murphy issued a COVID-19 vaccination mandate, but allowed those who remained unvaccinated to receive testing at least weekly.