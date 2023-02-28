Montecito Medical's hold on ASC real estate

Nashville, Tenn.-based real estate firm Montecito Medical has been on an ASC property acquisition kick since its establishment in 2006. It holds medical office properties in 35 states valued at $5.1 billion.

In 2022, Montecito was named a key influencer in healthcare real estate by GlobeSt for the fifth year in a row. It was also named the number one buyer of U.S. medical offices two years in a row by Real Capital Analytics.

Since the start of 2023, Montecito has already acquired ASC properties in Pennsylvania and Florida.

Here are 19 Montecito Medical-owned buildings housing ASCs:

1. Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Medical Clinic

2. OrthoWisconsin (Pewaukee)

3. Ambulatory Surgery Center of Western New York (Buffalo)

4. Virginia Eye Consultants (Norfolk)

5. Aurora (Wis.) East Mequon Surgery Center

6. Thunderbird Square Medical (Sun City, Ariz.)

7. Mt. Ogden (Utah) Surgery Center

8. Surgical Center of Greensboro (N.C.)

9. Arkansas Urology Portfolio (Little Rock)

10. Northern Ohio Medical Specialists (Sandusky)

11. Resurgens Orthopedics (Covington, Ga.)

12. Precision Spine Care (Tyler, Texas)

13. The Banner Health Cardiac Center for Excellence Ambulatory Surgery Center (Chandler, Ariz.)

14. Beachwood (Ohio) Medical Center

15. The Surgery Center at Cranberry (Cranberry Township, Pa.)

16. The American Surgery Center (San Antonio, Texas)

17. The Medarva Stony Point Medical Office Building (Richmond, Va.)

18. Texas Health Surgery Center (Denton)

19. Akos Medical Office Building (Phoenix, Ariz.)