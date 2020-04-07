Missouri hospital using GI center, surgery center for COVID-19 overflow

Kansas City, Mo.-based Truman Medical Center is preparing for the COVID-19 pandemic by reallocating some of its facilities, Fox 4 reports.

The hospital will use its gastrointestinal center and its outpatient surgery center to accommodate COVID-19 patients.

The $29 million surgery center is 90,000 square feet. The center is affiliated with Kansas City, Mo.-based University Health, but all services are provided by Truman clinicians.

