Minnesota hospital adds pain clinic

Staples, Minn.-based Lakewood Health System opened a pain clinic to provide treatment for chronic back, neck, shoulder, knee, hip, head and muscle pain, the Brainerd Dispatch reported Feb. 21.

The clinic is on Lakewood's main campus, and if surgical care is needed, a pain specialist will perform the procedure in the hospital.

The clinic specializes in creating personalized treatment plans for pain management, and surgeons will provide image-guided spinal and joint injections, trigger point injections and radiofrequency ablations.

