The UnaSource Surgery Center has begun offering total knee replacements using the Velys Robotic-Assisted Solution, the Troy, Mich.-based ASC said Nov. 28.

DePuy Synthes' device offers knee replacement surgeries personalized to each patient and allows physicians to make precise cuts and implant placement.

UnaSource Surgery Center offers general surgery, plastic surgery, podiatry, ophthalmology, orthopedic surgery, otolaryngology and urology.