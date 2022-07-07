Medical equipment company CEO pleads guilty to $17M in Medicare fraud

A Raleigh, N.C.-based CEO of two companies pleaded guilty to defrauding Medicare of more than $17 million, the U.S. Justice Department said July 6.

Tanya Parrish Grant, 51, is the owner of Carolina Rehab Products, also known as Atlantic Brace, in Raleigh, and Blue File DME, in Dunn, N.C. She admitted to using the companies to bill Medicare for more than $50 million between 2014 and 2021 for durable medical equipment, of which she received more than $17 million.

According to the court documents, Ms. Grant paid companies in India and Pakistan to give her lists of Medicare patient names and identifying information from overseas call centers and used her companies to bill Medicare for equipment that she purportedly supplied to them.

She billed Medicare without supporting physicians orders and in many cases without shipping the products. Even when patients receiving equipment in the mail returned the equipment, she did not reimburse Medicare for it.

Her assets, including a home in Raleigh, a townhome in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., a Porsche and several Land Rovers were seized, and she faces up to 10 years in prison when she is sentenced later this year.