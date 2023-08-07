Massachusetts hospital reopening after fire with new ASC

Signature Health's Brockton (Mass.) Hospital will reopen for outpatient services and colonoscopies in September, after experiencing an electrical fire and closure on Feb. 7, according to an Aug. 6 report from The Enterprise.

A new ambulatory surgery center was revealed in a tour displaying the remodeling of the hospital.

Brockton had hoped to reopen by the end of the year, but chain supply issues pushed back the full reopening until 2024. The hospital has planned a partial reopening for wound care and infusion therapy starting Aug. 15, and outpatient surgeries will follow in September.