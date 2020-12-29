Marymount ASC, Cleveland Clinic to resume nonessential surgeries

Garfield Heights, Ohio-based Marymount Ambulatory Surgery Center and Cleveland Clinic will resume nonessential surgeries, according to a Dec. 29 announcement.

Surgical care at the ASC will resume Jan. 4, according to Cleveland Clinic. At the system's hospitals, non-essential surgery requiring an overnight stay will resume the same day.

Nonessential inpatient surgeries were halted at Cleveland Clinic Dec. 7. Outpatient surgeries continued at its ASCs, with the exception of Marymount ASC.

