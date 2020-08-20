Malware attack at Pennsylvania health system could've exposed surgery center patient data

Chester, Pa.-based Crozer-Keystone Health System was the victim of a malware attack in June where malicious parties secured an unspecified amount of patient data, the Journal Inquirer reports.

What you should know:

1. The health system became aware of a malware incident June 14.

2. The malicious software was isolated and the affected computers were scrubbed and restored.

3. It's believed the attack exposed patient health information including laboratory testing information for patients.

4. Crozer-Keystone said there is no indication the information was made public or used by the parties.

5. The health system is working to notify individuals who were likely affected.

6. In addition to its four hospitals, Crozer-Keystone has several outpatient facilities and surgery centers.

