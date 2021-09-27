Kelsey-Seybold Clinic to expand Humana's Medicare HMO access in Houston area

Houston-based Kelsey-Seybold Clinic is partnering with health insurer Humana to give members of its Medicare Advantage HMO plans access to 26 more clinics in the Greater Houston area, effective in January.

The two groups said the partnership aligns with Louisville, Ky.-based Humana's commitment to value-based care, which emphasizes personalized proactive care, technology and physician reimbursements based on patient health outcomes.

The Kelsey-Seybold Clinic is a multispecialty group practice with a network of more than 500 physicians. It also operates the largest freestanding ASC in Texas.