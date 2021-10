Ames, Iowa-based Sturm Cosmetic Surgery is relocating and adding an independent surgery center inside a new medical office building, the company said Sept. 30.

Chattanooga, Tenn.essee-based medical real estate firm Noon Development is building the 6,235-square-foot medical building that will house Sturm, with the potential to add a 10,000-square-foot building depending on demand.

The first phase is scheduled to be completed by 2022.