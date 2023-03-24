Illinois physician not liable for man's cancer spread, jury rules in $6.5M suit 

A Jefferson County, Ill., jury has ruled a urologist is not guilty in a $6.5 million suit that alleges he failed to diagnose a patient's prostate cancer, Missouri Lawyers Media reported March 24.

J.R. Seymour, 71, alleged that Gary Reagan, MD, delayed the diagnosis of his prostate cancer until it was not able to be treated through surgery. The suit alleges the cancer had spread into his bloodstream and bones, at which point the cancer became incurable.

The jury delivered a unanimous verdict for the defense. Mr. Seymour sought $6.5 million for special damages including past and future pain and suffering, loss of normal life, disability and emotional distress.

Dr. Reagan practices in Mount Vernon, Ill.