Illinois hospital begins $13.2M renovation to add new ASC

Morris (Ill.) Hospital is beginning a new round of renovations to create a $13.2 million surgery center.

The new facility will include new heating and cooling systems, state-of-the-art ventilation, a sterile hallway, five prep and recovery rooms, a waiting room, a consultation room and a new exit.

It will also include three new operating rooms with "modern surgical technology," according to an Aug. 2 press release, and will leave free space in case additional operating rooms are needed in the future.

The project was approved by the Illinois Department of Public Health earlier this year, and is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2023.

After the initial phase is completed, Morris Hospital will begin a second phase to convert current operating rooms into procedure rooms providing GI, bronchoscopy and anesthesia services.

Previous phases of renovation included a woman's imaging center, an outpatient lab and cardio and imaging.