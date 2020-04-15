How a surgery center anesthesiologist pivoted to treating COVID-19 patients

Anesthesiologist Steven Luck, MD, works in a MedStar Health ASC, but after completing an intensive care boot camp he's fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, radio station WTOP News reports.

What you should know:

1. The Columbia, Md.-based health system's boot camp touched on ventilators, intubation, best practices around personal protective equipment, and other common COVID-19-related issues to ensure Dr. Luck and other clinicians are prepared to treat patients battling the coronavirus.

2. MedStar is traveling with a mobile training laboratory to its more than 300 ambulatory care sites to refresh clinicians on best ICU practices.

3. Dr. Luck said it was his duty to pivot to the front lines and help his colleagues in the ICU. "It's not even a question about whether I should do this," he said. "This is something I've trained my whole life for."

