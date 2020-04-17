Henry Ford restarting outpatient elective procedures

Detroit-based Henry Ford Health System resumed performing outpatient elective surgeries at its five hospitals, Bridge reports.

What you should know:

1. Clinicians are performing time-sensitive cases to begin with.

2. The health system suspended all elective procedures March 16.

3. The health system designated one or two operating suites in each of its five facilities as non-COVID-19 operating rooms. These ORs will be staffed by teams that will only work in those spaces.

4. Most procedures will be lower acuity, and patients will most likely not need to stay overnight.

