Healthcare adds 58,000 jobs in January as unemployment hits 53-year low

The healthcare industry added 58,000 jobs in January as nonfarm payrolls increased by 517,000, according to a Feb. 3 report from CNBC citing data from the U.S. Labor Department.

Nonfarm payrolls posted their biggest gain since July 2022, surpassing the Dow Jones estimate of 187,000.

The unemployment rate fell to 3.4 percent, lower than the estimated 3.6 percent. The jobless level sat at the lowest it has been since May 1969.

Hourly wages also increased in January, growing 4.4 percent from the same time last year.