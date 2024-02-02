HCA continues to target ASCs in 2024

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare set its sights on outpatient care in 2023 — and based on the health system's recent activity, 2024 is no different.

HCA finished 2023 with 124 ASCs and 24 endoscopy centers, which saw 1,044,415 total surgery cases — a 2.1% increase year over year. Outpatient procedures accounted for 38.3% of patient revenues, and the health system does not expect its growth to stop there; it expects to earn between $5.2 billion and $5.6 billion this year.

The health system has made a splash in the ASC space just one month into the year.

Surgery Ventures, HCA's ASC operator business, acquired a majority interest in two Texas ASCs. They will now be a part of HCA-affiliated Medical City Healthcare: Anna-based Medical City Surgery Center of North Texas, formerly known as Surgery Center of North Texas, and Medical City Surgery Center Allen (Texas), formerly Allen Surgery Center.

HCA also proposed a new ASC in Hanover, Va., which would involve relocating existing operating rooms at two of its facilities in Richmond, Va.-based Retreat Doctors' Hospital and Henrico (Va.) Doctors' Hospital. Pending approval, the new ASC is expected to cost $20.8 million.

Despite HCA being the fourth-largest outpatient surgery center operator nationwide, competition in the ASC sector this year is expected to be fierce; in a recent survey of healthcare executives by Avanza Healthcare Strategies, 71% said their systems are planning to increase ASC investments and partnerships.



