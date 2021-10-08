Hawaii CMO sues ASC, hospital over alleged coerced resignation

Elizabeth Groshong, DO, CMO of Kona (Hawaii) Community Hospital, is suing her employer, alleging that secret recordings of her taken without her knowledge were heavily edited and used to force her resignation, the Hawaii Tribune-Herald reported Oct. 8.

Along with the allegations against the hospital, Dr. Groshong charged Kona Community Hospital CEO James Lee and risk manager and compliance officer Sean McCormick with allegedly interfering with a contractual right, as well as Mr. Lee, Mr. McCormick and Kona Ambulatory Surgery Center with alleged international interference with a prospective business advantage, according to the report.

Mr. Lee allegedly took confidential materials from the hospital to the ASC, where he was a member, to try to defame Dr. Groshong, who also was the assistant medical director at the ASC.

Dr. Groshong also brings claims of defamation, invasion of privacy and willful and wanton misconduct against Mr. Lee, Mr. McCormick and KCH medical instrument washer Joseph Levingston. She brings claims of negligence and intentional infliction of emotional distress against all defendants.

Dr. Groshong resigned but later rescinded her resignation.