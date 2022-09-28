GI vs. Ophthalmologist pay: 5 notes

The national average salary for gastroenterologists is approximately 8 percent more than ophthalmologists, according to data from Medscape.
The below data for gastroenterologists is sourced from the Medscape Salary Explorer and the data for ophthalmologists is sourced from the Medscape Salary Explorer, the Medscape Physician Compensation Report 2022 and the Medscape Ophthalmology Compensation Report 2021, the most recent data available.
1. Average salary
- GI: $451,263
- Ophthalmology: $417,000
2. Average for private practice
- GI: $410,914
- Ophthalmology: $361,000
3. Average for self-employed
- GI: $477,609
- Ophthalmology: $395,000
4. Average for 1-7 years
- GI: $340,000
- Ophthalmology: $350,000
5. Average for 8-14 years
- GI: $410,000
- Ophthalmology: $390,000