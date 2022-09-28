GI vs. Ophthalmologist pay: 5 notes

The national average salary for gastroenterologists is approximately 8 percent more than ophthalmologists, according to data from Medscape.

The below data for gastroenterologists is sourced from the Medscape Salary Explorer and the data for ophthalmologists is sourced from the Medscape Salary Explorer, the Medscape Physician Compensation Report 2022 and the Medscape Ophthalmology Compensation Report 2021, the most recent data available.

1. Average salary

GI: $451,263



Ophthalmology: $417,000



2. Average for private practice

GI: $410,914



Ophthalmology: $361,000



3. Average for self-employed

GI: $477,609



Ophthalmology: $395,000



4. Average for 1-7 years

GI: $340,000



Ophthalmology: $350,000



5. Average for 8-14 years

GI: $410,000

