Five ASC theft cases in the past year

In the past year, Becker's ASC Review has reported on five cases involving alleged theft from surgery centers:

1. Brittney Oliver, 41, allegedly broke into American Fork (Utah) medical surgical center five times in June to steal from the center's narcotics cabinet. Ms. Oliver told police she picked the practice at random and was stealing the narcotics only for herself.

2. Certified registered nurse anesthetist Melissa Green was arrested Feb. 27 for allegedly stealing narcotics from Sunrise Ambulatory Surgical Center in Lakeside, Ariz., and Show Low, Ariz.-based Summit Healthcare. Ms. Green was charged with felony theft, fraud, possession of narcotic drugs and possession of dangerous drugs.

3. A woman who allegedly stole fentanyl from the Cincinnati surgery center where she worked at the time was indicted by a grand jury on two felony charges: theft of drugs and tampering with drugs. Brittany Roehm, who also goes by Brittany Byland, was accused of stealing 470 milliliters of fentanyl from Cincinnati Oral, Maxillofacial & Dental Implant Surgery. Ms. Roehm pleaded not guilty Jan. 10 to both charges.

4. Michigan nurse Rana Holman, RN, had her license suspended Sept. 11, 2019, after she was found taking pain medicine syringes from a hospital where she worked and switching them with syringes from a surgery center where she also worked.

5. The Washington State Department of Health indefinitely suspended former Pacific Rim Outpatient Surgery Center nurse Jennifer Somawang's credential July 10, 2019, after she admitted to stealing and abusing fentanyl from the Bellingham, Wash.-based facility.

More articles on surgery centers:

California surgery center owner, companion allegedly defrauded $51M+ from insurance companies

Who leads Surgery Partners? 20 things to know

USPI vs. AmSurg vs. SCA: 8 key comparisons

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.