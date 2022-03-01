Fire prompts technology upgrade at North Dakota ASC

The Center for Special Surgery in Fargo, N.D., suffered an electrical fire in 2021 that damaged its video signal infrastructure, AVNetwork reported Feb. 28.

The ASC made the most of the incident, turning to a local audio-video infrastructure integrator to install upgraded components and simplify the system.

"Now they can pull up video from any of the surgical suites in real time, as well as imaging such as X-rays, on the two or three flat-panel displays installed in each suite," lead commercial engineer Paul Hagen told AVNetwork.

He said the project constituted a trial run for a larger project, the Center for Special Surgery's upcoming 90,000-square-foot medical campus, which will house an urgent care center, onsite pharmacy and ASC.