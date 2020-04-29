Elective surgeries queued up at Mississippi surgery center, hospitals

Tupelo-based North Mississippi Medical Center restarted elective surgeries at certain locations — including its ASC — April 28.

Three things to know:

1. Elective cases will resume first at NMMC-Tupelo, North Mississippi Surgery Center and NMMC Women's Hospital, all in Tupelo.

2. The facilities will routinely screen physicians and staff, screen surgical patients and visitors for COVID-19, and provide masks for patients and visitors who don't bring their own.

3. NMMC-Gilmore Amory and NMMC-West Point in Mississippi, as well as NMMC-Hamilton in Alabama, will restart elective procedures soon after the initial facilities.

