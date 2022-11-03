CMS to increase pay rates for iTind procedure in ASCs

CMS will increase the pay rate for iTind procedures in ASCs and hospital outpatient departments as part of its new proposed rates.

The iTind procedure is used in men older than 50 to reshape the prostatic urethra for urine flow. It treats lower urinary tract symptoms and benign prostatic hyperplasia.

CMS finalized an average pay rate of $8,221.74 per procedure in HOPDs and $7,274.78 per procedure in ASCs.

Medical technology company Olympus Corp. advocated for the change in pay rate.

"After significant evidence-based engagement with the agency, Olympus successfully demonstrated the value and science behind this technology, leading CMS to revise the APC assignment and enhance the payment rate, which will in turn support patient access to this important procedure," Paul Skodny, PharmD, executive director for health economics and market access at Olympus, said in a Nov. 3 press release sent to Becker's.