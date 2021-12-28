California ASC workers must receive boosters: 5 things to know

California will require that healthcare workers, including at ASCs, receive a COVID-19 booster, the California Department of Public Health said Dec. 22.

Here are five things to know:

1. ASC employees must receive their booster by Feb. 1.

2. Employees who have not received their booster must test for COVID-19 twice weekly until they are up to date on their shots beginning Dec. 27.

3. ASCs are required to maintain records of their workers' vaccination status.

4. ASCs must also maintain records of the results of the COVID-19 tests they administer to workers who are not fully vaccinated or boosted.

5. The order maintains exemptions for religious beliefs or medical reasons.