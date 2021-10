Christopher Hamilton, MD, implanted Stryker's InSpace, a minimally invasive subacromial spacer, at a California ASC.

Dr. Hamilton performed the procedure at the Bahamas Surgery Center in Bakersfield, Calif., on Sept. 29, according to Nate Tom, Stryker's regional sales manager of sports medicine.

Stryker's InSpace is used for arthroscopic treatment of massive irreparable rotator cuff tears.