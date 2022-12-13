ASCA to reintroduce Medicare outpatient surgery legislation in Congress

The Ambulatory Surgery Center Association is seeking to reintroduce the Outpatient Surgery Quality and Access Act of 2021 in the 118th congressional session, ASC Focus reported in December.

The ASCA will push for the reintroduction of the bill if provisions to the bill are not considered or included in a larger consolidated spending bill.

The organization is planning on addressing the issue at its next National Advocacy Day, an event where members of ASCA can meet with policymakers in Congress that has been on hiatus because of the pandemic. It is slated for Feb. 27 to March 1, 2023.

Bill sponsors in both the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate have agreed to prioritize the bill's reintroduction in the next congressional session, according to ASC Focus.



The bill works to protect Medicare beneficiaries' access to quality outpatient surgery.