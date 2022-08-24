ASC nurse Lori Tolland elected to local office in Florida

Lori Tolland, RN, was elected to the Ormond Beach (Fla.) City Commission, the Ormond Beach Observer reported Aug. 23.

Ms. Tolland, a nurse at East Coast Surgery Center in Daytona Beach, won the election with 55.17 percent of the vote, the report said. She will serve as the commission's Zone 1 representative.

East Coast Surgery Center is a physician-owned multispecialty ASC with four operating rooms. It offers services including orthopedic surgery, pain management, sports medicine, hand surgery and spine surgery.