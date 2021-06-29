ASC exec playbook 2021: 10 big ideas

Here are Becker's most read stories so far this year covering major events and ideas important to the ASC industry:

4 gastroenterologists share their thoughts on Exact Sciences' Cologuard

Four gastroenterologists spoke with Becker's to share their thoughts about Exact Sciences' Cologuard stool test, including how it can affect testing rates and its overall effectiveness for patients.

Hospitals aren't rushing to buy ASCs; here's what's happening instead

A recent trend this year involves hospitals partnering with ASCs to open new facilities or opening their own instead of buying existing locations. Here are some of the recent transactions that have taken place with hospitals and ASCs this year.

New reasons insurers are denying payment

Many commercial insurers have changed their policies to deny hospitals and ASCs payment for services deemed unnecessary or lacking enough evidence to be performed, leading to criticism from healthcare executives and physicians who are experiencing challenges with their processes.

Employers, fed up with insurance companies, turn to ASCs

A growing number of employers are partnering with ASCs to provide healthcare to their employees as they seek high-quality, low-cost options compared to the rising costs of benefits with insurance companies.

10 factors that can make or break an ASC in the next 2 years

Seven ASC administrators and physicians spoke with Becker's about the major factors that can affect an ASC's success following shifts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. These factors include case volume, physician engagement, payer behavior and supply availability.

What Stark Law, anti-kickback changes mean for value-based care at ASCs

Several changes to the Stark Law and the Anti-Kickback Statute were made in January to change how healthcare providers develop value-based care arrangements and how physicians can practice.

What is in store for ASCs in the Biden presidency

There was much discussion about how President Joe Biden would change healthcare after he was inaugurated in January. ASC leaders spoke with Becker's about what Biden's agenda could mean for ASCs nationwide, including expanding the Affordable Care Act.

Bundled payments in ASCs: Good business or a race to the bottom?

While bundled ASC payments are increasing in the ASC industry, the advantages and disadvantages are still being weighed by leaders. Some say bundled payment options give surgery centers a competitive edge, and others say it prevents locations from saving money and that the CMS bundled payment system still needs modifications.

Will more payers buy ASCs?

Insurance companies are expected to have an increased presence in the ASC industry as some have acquired surgery centers to have access to the centers' data and the ability to increase their patient volume.

8 steps to effective hospital infection control programs

Judith Goldstein, MD, chief of infectious diseases at South Nassau Communities Hospital in Oceanside, N.Y., spoke with Becker's about what makes a successful hospital infection control program, including educating staff, collecting and analyzing data, creating a multidisciplinary team, and establishing additional protocols for infection control departments.