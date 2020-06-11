Arizona may need to stop elective procedures after hospital capacity passes 80%

Arizona hospitals may have to stop performing elective surgery after statewide bed capacity hit 83 percent, exceeding the 80 percent "safety" threshold, Vox reports.

What you should know:

1. The 80 percent threshold was a milestone that should've triggered an automatic stop to elective surgical procedures. It has not yet.

2. Gov. Doug Ducey lifted COVID-19 restrictions in mid-May and was criticized for not adding requirements that would prevent a surge of cases.

3. Former Arizona state health director Will Humble said the time to act is now, saying, "I don't understand the reluctance to take action now because it's going to be a lot worse later."

4. Health Services Department Director Cara Christ, MD, said the state was analyzing the data to determine if elective surgeries need to stop, and urged hospitals to activate emergency plans now.

More articles on surgery centers:

The 'new normal' for ASCs: 16 admins on how the pandemic will change the field forever

Dr. Thomas Vikoren: Same-day TJR 'made all the more important' by COVID-19

Indiana orthopedic practice with surgery center to open

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.