AMA's guide to practice efficiency and lower staff burnout

The American Medical Association's Private Practice Playbook offers solutions to optimize practice workflow, including ways to boost efficiency, increase time spent with each patient and more.

Nearly 40 percent of U.S. providers experience burnout, according to the American Medical Association. To combat burnout and other common practice roadblocks, the organization created its Steps Forward program, providing resources for physicians on wellness, leadership and more.

The organization's recommendations include:

Customize the organization's EHRso the most efficient system settings for your practice are the default settings, to save time with administrative tasks

Increase practice efficiency by using the toolkits provided by the American Medical Association to create plans such as rooming and discharge methods and patient pre-registration

Transition to team-based care to increase staff collaboration, which helps improve patient satisfaction, practice efficiency and care team morale

The full Private Practice Playbook can be accessed here.