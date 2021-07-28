$80M Geisinger outpatient complex planned at former Walmart in Pennsylvania

Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger Health System is spending $80 million to transform a former Walmart store into an outpatient facility in Pittston Township, the Times Leader reported July 28.

The 124,000-square-foot Geisinger Healthplex CenterPoint complex will house nine clinical suites that will include orthopedic surgery, endoscopy, urology, ophthalmology, labs and imaging, as well as an urgent care service.

The facility will provide space for integrated services under one roof and create 154 jobs. It's expected to open next summer, according to the report.

"Along with expanded services, we're proud that our growth means more employment opportunities for local residents," said Ron Beer, chief administrative officer of Geisinger's Northeast region. "What was a frequented place of business will now be an easy-to-reach destination for exceptional care."