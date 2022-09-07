70% of ASCs are independent: 3 stats to know

Seventy percent of freestanding ASCs are independently owned and operated, according to VMG Health's "Annual Healthcare M&A Report 2022."

Here are two more stats to know:

1. The number of Medicare-certified ASCs jumped 1.4 percent from 2011 to 2021, from 5,217 to 5,906 ASCs.

2. While the median total invested capital to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization multiples remained flat from 2020 to 2021, the 25th percentile increased and the 75th percentile decreased.

VMG Health attributes this wider range in 2020 to the uncertainty from the COVID-19 pandemic.