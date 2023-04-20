53 staffing stats to know

Here are 53 statistics about the state of medicine's workforce staffing to know:

Burnout levels

1. Approximately 24.3 percent of physicians plan to quit their roles in the next two years, with an additional 47.3 percent reporting feeling burned out, according to a study in the Journal of General Internal Medicine.

2. Of all healthcare workers, nurses had the highest burnout rates at 56 percent, with 41 percent planning to quit within two years, according to the same study.

3. Thirty-one percent of healthcare workers are planning to leave their current role in the next two to three years, according to a report from analytics firm Elsevier Health.

4. Of the 31 percent of clinicians who were considering leaving their current role by 2024, 33 percent plan to stay in a similar role but change to another healthcare setting, according to the same report. Twenty-one percent plan to retire and 13 percent plan to move to another job unrelated to healthcare.

Employment

Here are the 10 states with the most employed physicians in 2023, according to a report from the Kaiser Family Foundation:

1. California: 118,151

2. New York: 98,821

3. Texas: 69,676

4. Florida: 61,268

5. Pennsylvania: 55,600

6. Illinois: 46,642

7. Ohio: 46,124

8. Michigan: 42,711

9. Massachusetts: 38,750

10. New Jersey: 32,782

Ten states with the fewest employed physicians:

1. Wyoming: 1,267

2. Alaska: 1,943

3. South Dakota: 2,109

4. North Dakota: 2,213

5. Montana: 2,313

6. Vermont: 2,480

7. Idaho: 3,299

8. Delaware: 3,337

9. Hawaii: 3,764

10. New Hampshire: 4,496

Prevalence of women in workforce

Here is the percentage of female physicians in 29 specialties, according to Medscape's "Physician Compensation Report 2023":

1. OB-GYN: 62 percent

2. Pediatrics: 59 percent

3. Diabetes and endocrinology: 54 percent

4. Family medicine: 49 percent

5. Infectious diseases: 45 percent

6. Psychiatry: 44 percent

7. Dermatology: 43 percent

8. Public health and preventive medicine: 42 percent

9. Rheumatology: 42 percent

10. Pathology: 41 percent

11. Internal medicine: 40 percent

12. Physical medicine and rehabilitation: 39 percent

13. Allergy and immunology: 36 percent

14. Ophthalmology: 34 percent

15. Nephrology: 34 percent

16. Critical care: 31 percent

17. Neurology: 30 percent

18. Gastroenterology: 27 percent

19. Oncology: 27 percent

20. Pulmonary medicine: 26 percent

21. Emergency medicine: 26 percent

22. Anesthesiology: 26 percent

23. Otolaryngology: 22 percent

24. Surgery, general: 22 percent

25. Radiology: 19 percent

26. Plastic surgery: 19 percent

27. Cardiology: 17 percent

28. Urology: 13 percent

29. Orthopedics: 10 percent