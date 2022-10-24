50+ stats on physician compensation

Here are more than 50 key stats on physician compensation:

There stats were pulled from Medscape's "Physician Compensation Report 2022," Merritt Hawkins and AMN Healthcare's 2022 "Review of Physician and Advanced Practitioner Recruiting Incentives," Physicians Thrive's 2022 Physician Compensation Report, MGMA's "Performance and Practices of Successful Medical Group" and Medscape's "International Physician Compensation Report."

The 10 highest-earning average annual physician specialties by compensation:

Plastic surgery: $576,000 Orthopedics and orthopedic surgery: $557,000 Cardiology: $490,000 Otolaryngology: $469,000 Urology: $461,000 Gastroenterology: $453,000 Dermatology: $438,000 Radiology: $437,000 Ophthalmology: $417,000 Oncology: $411,000

The starting salary for the most in-demand providers:

Dermatology: $421,000 Emergency medicine: $349,000 Family medicine: $231,000 Hospitalist: $264,000 Internal medicine: $257,000 Nurse practitioner: $123,000 OB-GYN: $335,000 Pediatrics: $240,000 Physician assistant: $120,000 Psychiatry: $263,000 Radiology: $436,000 Urgent care: $219,000

Average signing bonuses for the five most-recruited providers:

Nurse practitioner: $9,677

Family medicine: $35,577

Radiology: $32,163

Psychiatry: $24,615

OB-GYN: $22,841

Physicians in the Midwest earned the highest salaries. Physicians in the East earn the least.

On average, female physicians earned 25 percent less than male physicians in the same specialty.

Primary care physicians earned an average of $242,000 in 2021, down from $243,000 in 2020.

Specialists earned an average of $344,000 in 2021, down from $346,000 in 2020.

Fifty-five percent of specialists earned an incentive bonus.

Fifty-nine percent of primary care physicians earned an incentive bonus.

Physician compensation at physician-owned practices since 2006 has mostly met or exceeded that of hospital-owned practices.

Physician pay decreased for these four specialties:

Cardiology (Interventional): 13.7 percent decrease — from $611,000 to $527,000 Hematology: 5.2 percent decrease — from $426,000 to $404,000 Radiology: 2.1 percent decrease — from $465,000 to $455,000 Pediatrics: 1.7 percent decrease — $236,000 to $232,000

Physician pay increased for these eight specialties:

OB-GYN: 10.3 percent increase — from $291,000 to $321,000 Anesthesiology: 9 percent increase — from $367,000 to $400,000 Cardiology (Non-invasive): 8.5 percent increase — from $446,000 to $484,000 Neurology: 7.3 percent increase — from $332,000 to $356,000 Gastroenterology: 4.6 percent increase — $453,000 to $474,000 Orthopedic surgery: 3.5 percent increase — from $546,000 to $565,000 Urology: 2.6 percent increase — from $497,000 to $510,000 Internal medicine: .4 percent increase — from $255,000 to $256,000

On average, physicians in the U.S. earned the most ($316,000) per year, followed by Germany ($183,000) and the U.K. ($138,000). Physicians in Mexico earned the least at $12,000.

In terms of net worth, U.S. physicians are significantly ahead of their counterparts in other countries. The average net worth of physicians in the U.S. is $1.7 million.

Fifty-nine percent of U.S. physicians surveyed said that they felt fairly compensated, the highest among countries surveyed. In Germany, 43 percent of physicians feel they are fairly compensated, compared to just 14 percent in Spain.

On average, primary care physicians in the U.S. earn $242,000 annually, the highest of any country surveyed. Second was Germany ($200,000) and last was Mexico ($70,000).