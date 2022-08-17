Average starting salaries for the most in-demand physicians

Patsy Newitt -  

Merritt Hawkins and AMN Healthcare's 2022 "Review of Physician and Advanced Practitioner Recruiting Incentives" laid out the starting salary of the most in-demand physician specialties. 

The report is based on 2,695 physician and advanced practitioner job search engagements conducted from April 1, 2021, to March 31. Merritt Hawkins and AMN healthcare are both physician staffing companies hired to look for physicians in these specialties for the last year. 

Here are the starting salaries for the most in-demand physicians:

  1. Dermatology: $421,000
  2. Emergency medicine: $349,000
  3. Family medicine: $231,000
  4. Hospitalist: $264,000
  5. Internal medicine: $257,000
  6. Nurse practitioner: $123,000
  7. OB-GYN: $335,000
  8. Pediatrics: $240,000
  9. Physician assistant: $120,000
  10. Psychiatry: $263,000
  11. Radiology: $436,000
  12. Urgent care: $219,000

