5 largest healthcare layoffs in Q3

Pharmaceutical giants AbbVie and Bristol Myers Squibb both laid off 100 or more employees in September. Forbes named five healthcare companies with some of the biggest layoffs in the third quarter:

1. Automated health software start-up Olive, based in Columbus, Ohio, laid off 450 employees, nearly 35 percent of the company, on July 19.

2. Dallas, Texas-based Signify Health laid off 489 employees on Aug. 12.

3. Texas-based Beaumont-Spectrum, formed earlier this year from a merger, laid off 400 corporate employees on Sept. 9.

4. Pharmaceutical company AbbVie laid off 99 employees in September.

5. Pharmaceutical company Bristol Myers Squibb laid off 261 workers in September.