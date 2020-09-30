5 healthcare projects halted, called off during the pandemic

Five healthcare developments that came to a halt or were called off during the COVID-19 pandemic:

1. Citing federal regulatory changes, Cape Cod Healthcare has nixed its plan to build an outpatient campus in Hyannis, Mass.

2. Detroit Medical Center abandoned plans to build a $65 million sports medicine facility in Detroit.

3. Covenant Medical Center in Lubbock, Texas, temporarily suspended construction of its $120 million, six-story spine and orthopedic tower, according to a June 22 press release.

4. Construction of the $250 million spine and orthopedic tower at Huntsville (Ala.) Hospital stopped May 27 after a worker tested positive for COVID-19.

5. Yale New Haven (Conn.) Hospital's plans to build a neuroscience medical research and treatment facility received unanimous approval from the City Plan Commission on April 15. Construction was initially slated for spring 2021 but will be delayed due to COVID-19.

